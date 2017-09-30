Oak Ridge Shooting Leaves Woman Injured

Getty Images/iStockphoto

OAK RIDGE - The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that left one woman injured.

It happened late Friday night around 11 p.m. on Walsh Lane.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting. It was reported that a female had been shot and the male suspect was still at the scene.

When officers arrived minutes later, they saw the suspect leaving the scene in a car. Police were able to detain the suspect a short distance away.

The suspect was taken to Oak Ridge Police Department Headquarters for questioning.

The victim suffered multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and was flown by LifeStar to the UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Her condition is unknown at this time.

