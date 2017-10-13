Jeopardy! contestant Scarlett Sims, of Oak Ridge. (Photo: WBIR)

After knocking off the 12-time reigning Jeopardy! champion on Thursday, Scarlett Sims's run on the show came to an end Friday.

Sims, of Oak Ridge, won $33,000 on Thursday's show. She missed the Final Jeopardy question Friday, ending the second night with $400.

But she got to accomplish a life-long dream along the way. During an interview on WBIR's Live at Five at Four, Sims said she has wanted to be on Jeopardy since she watched the show as a child.

MORE: East Tennessee woman knocks off Jeopardy! reigning champ

Sims said she's been overwhelmed with congratulatory messages since her win on Thursday night's show.

Sims said she plans to donate part of her winnings to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

"I think that's just a great cause for early literacy," she said.

© 2017 WBIR.COM