Oakdale teen dies after falling out of pickup

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old boy died after falling out of the bed of a pickup truck in Oakdale on July 27, 2017. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa, WBIR)

An Oakdale teenager has died after falling out of the bed of a pickup truck on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officials said 14-year-old Zachary Manis was riding in the bed of a pickup truck traveling southbound on Clifty Creek Road around 5:40 p.m. Thursday when he fell off the left side of the truck.

Oakdale's high school football coach JR Voyles told 10News on Thursday the incident happened in the parking lot of Oakdale School. Voyles said a nurse was driving behind the truck when it happened, and tended to Manis before first responders arrived.

Manis was taken to Rane Medical Center, and was initially listed in critical condition. THP said he died on Friday.

A 13-year-old boy was also riding in the truck bed, and he suffered minor injuries.

THP said the driver, 35-year-old Scott Whited, was not injured and was not wearing a seat belt.

THP said the incident is not considered a crash, and is still under investigation. A preliminary incident report said charges are pending investigation.

