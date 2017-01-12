TN woman with pre-existing condition worries about Obamacare repeal

Knoxville mother Kristina McLean relied on Obamacare when she battled cancer before giving birth to her daughter.

KNOXVILLE - A new poll shows more than 67 percent of Tennesseans are against repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan.

North Carolina-based Public Policy Polling took the poll earlier this month.

The call to repeal Obamacare has some people in East Tennessee concerned, but leaders say to stay calm.

One piece of Obamacare bans insurance companies from denying a person coverage if they have pre-existing conditions, like cancer.

Knoxville mother Kristina McLean and her daughter are here today because of Obamacare. Before getting pregnant, McLean was diagnosed with breast cancer. Both self-employed, she and her husband had no options for healthcare.

"I did not have insurance at that time, I was terrified, absolutely terrified,” said McLean. “We had tried for 14 years to get insurance, we had applied over 40 places.”

She battled the disease and gave birth to their daughter, thanks to provisions through the Affordable Care Act.

“I was relieved, pretty much elated, it gave me great peace of mind,” said McLean.

In Tennessee, 1.2 million people have what are considered pre-existing medical conditions, McLean said. Without the Affordable Care Act, many feel they have no options to pay for expensive life-saving treatment.

As Congress moves forward to eliminate the healthcare plan, McLean is concerned how the changes would affect her family.

"I will never be able to be self-employed again,” said McLean. “I would constantly be worried and concerned, not about myself, but my daughter.”

She isn’t alone, a survey done by Public Policy Polling showed that out of 840 Tennessee voters, 57 percent want Congress to keep the Affordable Care Act and fix any problems it has, while 37 percent want them to start from scratch.

“They've had 8 years to come up with an alternative plan and they haven’t managed that yet, so I'm not hopeful that what they come up with will be of any use,” said McLean.

It’s a decision that could take weeks, if not months. McLean hopes lawmakers will listen to the voices of the people and the neighbors, friends and family members who could suffer.

“You are so stressed when you have cancer you worry about everything, worrying about how to pay for it is worse,” said McLean. “This will cause a lot of panic, it will affect people in so many ways.”

