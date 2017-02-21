Ober Gatlinburg slopes to close for the season Wednesday

Warmer temperatures are interfering with skiing operations at Ober Gatlinburg.

GATLINBURG - Ober Gatlinburg’s ski and snowboard slopes will close for the season this week.

Sales and marketing director Kate Barido said the slopes will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Workers will use the snow-making resources for Ober's tubing area. Tubing will remain open until March 26.

Ober's Ski Mountain Coaster, ice skating, Alpine Slide, scenic chairlift and kiddie rides will also remain open.

Ober Gatlinburg closed the slopes in January due to warm weather.

