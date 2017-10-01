October's the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness month

Nearly 10,000 people 'Race For the Cure' for the 18th annual Susan G. Komen fundraiser. (Photo: WBIR)

October is the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and East Tennessee will soon be all pink supporting the fight against breast cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, next to skin cancer. The CDC says there are different kinds of symptoms associated with breast cancer. Some people have no symptoms at all.

RELATED: 'A cure for all, is justice for all': Knoxville lawyer's passion for Race for the Cure

There are many ways to lower your risk of breast cancer. A few of those include exercise, avoiding alcohol, not smoking and limiting your exposure to radiation from medical imaging tests.

However, some men and women are at a higher risk for breast cancer if a family member has had breast cancer.

RELATED: Race for the Cure celebrates its 20th annual 5K in downtown Knoxville

The CDC suggests breast cancer screenings for women over the age of 50 as they are at an average risk for breast cancer.

The center also says that each year in the U.S., more than 200,000 women get breast cancer and more than 40,000 die from the disease.

RELATED: 2-time breast cancer survivor spreads inspiration

If you're looking to help in the fight against breast cancer, Knoxville will be hosting a Susan G. Komen "Race for the Cure" Oct. 221. That race will start at 8:30 in the morning. If you're wanting to sign-up, you can go to their website to register.

If you want to donate and assist in ending breast cancer, you can contribute here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM