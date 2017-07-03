OD epidemic: Heartache, hope, help
July 3, 2017: Knox County could hit a record 300 suspected fatal drug overdoses this year, if the numbers continue to climb. During the month of July, WBIR will be focusing on the epidemic every day and the toll it is taking on East Tennessee.
WBIR 6:09 PM. EDT July 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Is it legal to shoot fireworks where I live?Jul. 3, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
-
Competing documents complicate state efforts to…Jul. 3, 2017, 1:22 p.m.
-
Newport Animal shelter clears its shelves, city…Jun 16, 2017, 11:38 a.m.