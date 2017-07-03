OD epidemic: Heartache, hope, help

July 3, 2017: Knox County could hit a record 300 suspected fatal drug overdoses this year, if the numbers continue to climb. During the month of July, WBIR will be focusing on the epidemic every day and the toll it is taking on East Tennessee.

