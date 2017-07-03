Seeking help about opioids? Here are options

East Tennessee is far away from providing all the resources needed to combat the opioid crisis.

But there still are places you can go for help.

The Tennessee Redline, which is funded by the state, offers referrals if you need help with abuse. The number is 800-889-9789, and there's more information available here.

Knox County Health Department. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

The state also offers guidance on where to get help in Tennessee here.

Another place to start is the Metro Drug Coalition in Knoxville. You can learn about confidential referrals for treatment by going to its website.

New this year, the coalition began Hands of Hope, a mentoring program for first-time moms who are getting addiction treatment or are recovering from addiction. One aspect of the program - helping young mothers stay sober while also raising a Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome baby.

The Knox County Health Department has more information about where mothers can go to get help. Try this link.

Cokesbury Church asking people on Mother's Day to support its new program to treat drug addicted moms and their babies. (Photo: WBIR)

The University of Tennessee Knoxville campus also offers numerous places to turn for help in our area. Find out more.

There are a number of opioid treatment and residential programs in East Tennessee.

One that's specifically designed to help mothers is Susannah's House Mothers in Recovery. It's a licensed outpatient program for mothers with infants or young children who want to be sober.

Here is a link to learn more about Susannah's House.

