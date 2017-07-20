WBIR to hold drug take-back July 28

WBIR is inviting the public to turn in old and unwanted medication during a take-back event set for Friday, July 28.

The take-back, which will be held at the station at 1513 Bill Williams Ave. in North Knoxville, is part of the station's effort to raise awareness about the opioid crisis in East Tennessee.

The event will be noon to 6 p.m. July 28.

A team that includes Knoxville Police Department officers, University of Tennessee pharmacy students, CAC AmeriCorps students and staff and volunteers from the Metro Drug Coalition will be on hand for the collection.

Locks to help residents keep their medications secure also will be provide courtesy of the Drug Coalition.

Throughout July WBIR has brought you daily updates on suspected fatal opioid overdoses in Knox County. We've also presented stories of recovery and hope, and we're providing ways you and your family can get help.

Knox County is on track to see 300 suspected overdose deaths in 2017, far more than in 2016.

Tennessee is seeing a similar increase across the state. The outbreak is blamed on abuse of prescription pills and heroin and exposure to the deadly effects of fentanyl.

Unused and unwanted prescription medications are an invitation for trouble. Curious children might end up taking them out of ignorance or as an experiment. Unused drugs are also theft targets.

If you no longer need a prescription medication in the house, experts advise it's better to remove it.

Take-backs are a safe way to do just that.

Medicines are destroyed in a manner that ensures they are not introduced into the water system, according to Deborah Crouse, media relations and project director for the Drug Coalition.

KPD also accepts unwanted medications 24 hours a day at its headquarters at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Ave. You can also drop off old and unwanted drugs at the Walgreens at North Northshore and Papermill drives.

Other area cities and law enforcement agencies also occasionally hold drug take-backs.

