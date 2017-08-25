Officer Kenny Moats remembered as a hero one year later

MARYVILLE - One year ago today, East Tennesseans were shaken by the sudden loss of one its finest: Maryville police officer Kenny Moats.

Moats died in the line of duty on Aug. 25, 2016 responding to a domestic violence call.

Related story: Officer Kenny Moats awarded Medal of Valor during funeral

The 32-year-old officer's death hit the community hard, coming at a time of targeted violence against law enforcement across the U.S. Hundreds of people attended his memorial service last year, showing support for officers nationwide.

Today, his family is asking the community to wear blue to remember his sacrifice and those of his fellow officers.

The Downtown Maryville Association is also hosting "Friday Night Lights: Back the Blue" in downtown Maryville this evening to honor Moats and first responders everywhere. The free event features something for everyone, including food trucks, music and all kinds of entertainment. The organization is also asking people to wear blue to the event.

Memorial events are planned through the weekend to remember Moats, including a motorcycle ride and car show Sunday starting at 11 a.m. organized by Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson. The ride is free, but the group is asking for donations to support the Officer Moats' Children Fund.

Officer Moats was one of 143 officers who died in the line of duty nationwide in 2016. Their names were recently inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

© 2017 WBIR.COM