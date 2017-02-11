Officers investigate rollover crash at Cook Out drive-thru

KNOXVILLE - Police are looking into a rollover crash that happened at a Knoxville Cook Out drive-thru.

The crash involved one car at the Cook Out off Cumberland Avenue. The car flipped onto its side, blocking the drive-thru lane.

No one was injured in the incident, but it did cause quite a scene.

Multiple police and fire crews responded to the crash.

It's unclear at the moment why the car flipped over and the Knoxville Police Department is investigating how it happened.

