Officers Killed in Charlottesville Helicopter Crash Have Ties to East Tennessee

The two men killed in the Charlottesville helicopter crash have connections to East Tennessee.

The pilot, Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen is the son of Loudon County Commissioner, Henry Cullen.

The Lenoir City Police Department posted this message on their Facebook wall asking people to keep his family in their prayers.

Please keep these families in your prayers, especially Loudon County Commissioner Henry Cullen, his wife Kathy and... Posted by Lenoir City Police Department on Saturday, August 12, 2017

According to the Washington Post, Trooper Pilot Berke Bates played hockey at the University of Tennessee.

Lieutenant Pilot Jay Cullen and Trooper Pilot Berke Bates were both killed when their Bell 407 helicopter crashed into a wooded area in Virginia. They were in the area to monitor the civil unrest that was occurring in Charlottesville, Virginia.

