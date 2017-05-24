Officials warn of 'tsunami' of fake medications coming into U.S.

Officials say a 'tsunami' of fake meds are coming into the country. (Photo: WBIR)

Homeland Security officials are warning of a ‘tsunami’ of fake medications coming into the U.S.

The average American will spend more than $10,000 per year on healthcare as of 2016, according to a report from the Dept. of Health and Human Service. But while many consider ordering drugs from abroad to cut those costs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson Jaime Ruiz said that comes with a risk.

“A tsunami of prescription medications are coming through the mail,” said Ruiz. “We seize thousands of pills every day.”

Ruiz said these drugs range from diet pills, to treatments for heart disease and depression – and that’s just what they catch. He also pointed to a recent seize of bogus human growth hormone.

“We don’t know how much is coming in, how much is getting actually past,” said Ruiz. “But we know we keep intercepting more and more every year.”

CBP says 80 percent of these drugs come from China, but many also originate in India and Pakistan. Many look like legitimate, name-brand prescriptions, but testing tells a different story. Ruiz said he’s see paint-covered chalk passed off as medication, and even re-packaged cooking oil. Some contain the correct active ingredient, but in dangerously different amounts than as-labeled.

“People are taking a huge risk,” said Ruiz. “I believe the internet can be deceiving. It’s the wild wild West. It’s a fantasy – don’t play roulette.”

He recommended a few ways to ensure you’re getting legitimate medications.

Only buy prescriptions from legitimate brick-and-mortar pharmacies, or their U.S. based mail order branches If shopping online, be wary if the price is too low, or too good to be true If the site doesn’t require a prescription, that’s a big red flag

Because CBP warns, if something goes wrong, there’s very likely no customer service or legal recourse outside the country.

