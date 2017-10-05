Oh bear! Woman finds unexpected guest waiting on her SUV

A bear was found on top of a woman's SUV in Gatlinburg this week. (Photo: WBIR)

GATLINBURG - A Newport woman working in Gatlinburg walked out to find an unexpected guest waiting for her... on top of her SUV.

Angie Sweeney said she cleans rental cabins on Pinnacle Vista and in the Village of Cobbly Nob and when she got off work, a bear was trying to get into her car.

She said she sees bears out there all the time, but not like this. The bear didn't do much damage to her car but did leave a few scratches.

