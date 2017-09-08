Ohio man dies in motorcycle crash in Townsend

BLOUNT COUNTY - A 61-year-old Ohio man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Maryville Thursday night.

Jeffrey Kent Staser, 61, of Coshocton, Ohio, died after he locked his back brake up and slid off the roadway while negotiating a right curve. According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle traveled about 30 feet before it hit a street sign post.

Deputies said the crash happened at around 8 p.m. on East Lamar Alexander Parkway near Long Branch Road in Townsend.

After the motorcycle hit a street sign, it continued to travel in a straight line before Staser was thrown into a 15-foot ditch, according to the sheriff's office. Staser was wearing a D.O.T. compliant motorcycle helmet.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit investigated the accident.

