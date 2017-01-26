Old City streetscapes projects begin Monday

KNOXVILLE - On Monday crews will begin construction on a new streetscapes project in Knoxville's Old City.

One lane of traffic of traffic north and southbound will be open until the intersection at Depot Street and Central Street closes. The closures are scheduled for the middle of February and are expected to last two to three weeks.

The project will create new sidewalks and storm water lines along North Central Street. The previous water lines were installed in 1893.

"It will help really support the growth and businesses that we're seeing develop around Depot and Central because it'll provide defined non-street parking, shorten some crosswalks and make it safer for folks to use the area with those new sidewalks and new crosswalks," said City of Knoxville project manager Anne Wallace.

The City of Knoxville says the project will cost $250,000 and expect the project to be complete by the end of April.

