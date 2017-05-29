Old Mill Pottery House Cafe Sweet Potato Hash Skillet

Old Mill Pottery House Cafe & Grille at The Old Mill is now open for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays Website: www.old-mill.com/info/cafe Phone: 865-453-6002

Sweet Potato Hash Skillet

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

1/4 Cup of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Cup of Yellow Onion, diced

1 Cup of Green Bell Pepper, diced

1 Cup of Red Bell Pepper, diced

1 TBSP of Garlic, minced

2 medium roasted sweet potato, diced

2 TBSP of brown sugar

1 Tsp Cumin

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Pepper

1/8 Tsp Cayenne

1 # sausage, crumbled and browned

8 oz Sweetwater Cheddar

4 eggs, cooked to preference

Directions:

In a large cast iron skillet, preheat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, peppers and garlic and saute until softened, about 3-5 minutes. Next, stir in sweet potato, brown sugar, salt, pepper, cumin, and cayenne pepper. Lower heat to medium and saute until ingredients are blended together, another 3-5 minutes. Stir in the precooked sausage and blend ingredients. Once sausage is incorporated, transfer the mixture into individual cast iron skillet dish. Top with 2 ounces of cheddar per portion and place under broiler to brown cheese. Meanwhile, in small preheated saute pan, fry or scramble.

Immediately remove hash skillets from broiler and serve warm topped with a cooked egg of your choosing.

Hash can easily be prepared day ahead and reheated to serve.

