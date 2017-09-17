Oliver Springs Police Dept.: Explosion in Oliver Springs, no injuries

OLIVER SPRINGS - Update 9:13 p.m.: Oliver Springs officers confirm there was an explosion at an empty barn near the Highway 61 and 62 split in Oliver Springs Sunday evening.

The department says a man was lighting his barn on fire by pouring gasoline on the structure. Some fo that gasoline seeped into basement of the structure, built up gases, then exploded.

The man thought the barn was saturated from prior rainfall and used gasoline to flight the barn aflame.

Some witnesses as far as Oak Ridge reported feeling their house shake during the explosion.

Many other witnesses say they heard their windows rattling within their frames.

Previous story: Oliver Springs Police Dept. says an explosion happened near the Hwy 61 and 62 split on an open lot Sunday evening.

There were no injuries as well as no buildings involved in the explosion, according to Oliver Springs Police Department.

Calls began pouring in around 7 p.m., and many people in Oliver Springs reported their windows shaking and feeling the explosion.

Officers are returning to the station after surveying the scene of the explosion.

