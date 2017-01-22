One dead, five injured in mall shooting in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - One victim is dead and five others were injured in a shootout at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Two suspects attempted to rob a Kay Jewelers inside the mall, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said.

As they were escaping, they ran into two citizens outside who tried to intervene.

One of the good Samaritans was shot and killed. The second had a concealed carry license and shot the suspect who had fired the gun.

The suspect who was shot was transported to a local hospital.

The second suspect ran back into the mall and started shooting as he ran.

McManus said six other people were shot and transported to a local hospital. There is no word on their conditions or ages.

McManus said the two good Samaritans appeared to be in their mid to late 30s.

There were still people inside the stores within the mall following the shootings. McManus said the stores were on lockdown and the people were being escorted out. He said everyone inside the stores was secure and safe.

The FBI, Comal County Sheriff's Department and Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are assisting San Antonio police with the investigation.

The second suspect was still on the run. According to police, he is a Hispanic male wearing a hoodie.

Chief McManus called this incident “absolutely senseless.”

SAPD chief says the 2nd robber is still not caught, he may have escaped. He's a Hispanic male and wearing a hoodie. #kens5eyewitness — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) January 22, 2017

(© 2017 KENS)