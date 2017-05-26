One dead, four injured in Oak Ridge crash

UT Life Star helicopter (Photo: WBIR)

Oak Ridge authorities responded to a deadly vehicle accident off South Illinois Avenue at Commerce Park Drive Friday afternoon.

According to the Oak Ridge Police Department, one person died and four others including a child were hurt after an SUV and sedan collided around 2:47 p.m. Two adults and a child were in the sedan, and two adults were inside the SUV.

A LIFESTAR helicopter and an ambulance took the victims to UT Medical Center. Authorities said they don't know how badly the victims were hurt or their current conditions.

Both roads were closed to traffic while crews responded to the area. Police reopened all lanes of South Illinois Avenue, but Commerce Park Drive remained closed to traffic as of 9:20 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

