The Blount County Sheriff's Office said one person died in a crash between a dump truck and a tractor on Blockhouse Road on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

BLOUNT COUNTY - One person died in a crash between a dump truck and a tractor south of Maryville Monday evening.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to the collision on Blockhouse Road.

Officials said they were still piecing together what happened, but they did confirm one person died in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.

