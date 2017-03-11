WBIR
One dead in Crossvile house fire

WBIR Staff, WBIR 4:16 PM. EST March 11, 2017

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - One person is dead after a fire completely engulfed a house in Crossville.

Cumberland County authorities said the fire began around 8 a.m. on the 4000 block of eastbound Highway 70.

Crews couldn't say who the victim was or comment on the nature of the fire yet. The house was a total loss and investigators are working to uncover the cause of the fire.

We'll keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available. 

