One dead in Crossvile house fire

Fire truck (Photo: WBIR)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - One person is dead after a fire completely engulfed a house in Crossville.

Cumberland County authorities said the fire began around 8 a.m. on the 4000 block of eastbound Highway 70.

Crews couldn't say who the victim was or comment on the nature of the fire yet. The house was a total loss and investigators are working to uncover the cause of the fire.

We'll keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

© 2017 WBIR.COM