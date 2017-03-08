One dead in single-vehicle crash on Pellissippi Parkway

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says one person died in a single-vehicle crash on Pellissippi Parkway Wednesday evening.

KCSO said a white van was driving northbound on Pellissippi Parkway around 6 p.m. when it crossed over the median into the southbound lane and hit trees on the side of the road.

The sheriff's office does not believe drugs, speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

The driver's body will be taken to the Knox County Medical Examiner's Office. The driver's name has not been released.

