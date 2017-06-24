One injured in crash with state trooper on Chapman Highway

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

SEVIER COUNTY - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a state trooper on Chapman Highway in Sevier County Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper was driving north on Chapman Highway in a marked patrol car around 11:45 a.m. when he slowed down to make a U-turn to follow a violator traveling in the opposite direction.

THP said a 2003 GMC Sierra behind the trooper's vehicle also slowed down, but then attempted to pass the trooper on the left side in the turning lane as the trooper was making the U-turn.

According to an incident report, the trooper had activated his emergency lights before starting to make the U-turn.

The two vehicles hit, and both came to a stop in the middle turning lane of a three-lane roadway.

A passenger in the GMC Sierra was treated and released from LeConte Medical Center.

