One killed in motorcycle crash on I-275

Officials respond to a fatal motorcycle crash on I-275 on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

One woman was killed in a crash between two motorcycles on Interstate 275 Thursday night, according to Knoxville police.

Officers responded to the crash around 10:15 p.m.

Police said the two motorcycles were traveling south on I-275 approaching the Oldham Avenue exit in the right lane when they came upon slower traffic and moved left.

"For an unknown reason, the motorcycle riding to the right of the two made an erratic move left and struck the other motorcycle riding to his left. The motorcycle riding left was able to keep from going to the ground and continued going south when he saw the other motorcycle start sliding on the ground throwing the female passenger off of the bike," police said in a news release.

The passenger, 43-year-old Tammy R. Zavattieri, of Seymour, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the motorcycle she was riding on, 65-year-old Gerald Robinson, of Seymour, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the other motorcycle, 53-year-old Anthony R. Weaver, of Knoxville, was not injured.

Both motorcycle drivers and the passenger were wearing helmets.

KPD said alcohol and speed may have played a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

