One lane of Gay Street Bridge closed for construction

The southbound lane on the Gay Street Bridge is closed for three days for ongoing construction improvements to Blount Avenue at the south end of the bridge.

The lane will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday as a contractor relocates a gas line that has a connection point at the intersection of Blount Avenue and Gay Street.

Vehicles and bicyclists traveling from downtown to South Knoxville will be detoured off Gay Street to Cumberland Avenue, Henley Street and the Henley Bridge.

KAT's outbound Route 40 bus will detour across the Henley Bridge to reach stops in South Knoxville. The inbound bus heading to downtown will continue to use the Gay Street Bridge and won't be detoured.

The work on the sections of Blount Avenue is being done to support two residential developments along the South Waterfront. The developments are Riverwalk at the Bridges, which is location on the main footprint of the former Baptist Hospital site, and Riverfront Station, which is a student housing development located west of the Henley Bridge.

The upgrades will add bicycle lanes and bus stops along Blount Avenue. Crews have also been installing storm sewer, water lines and utility connections, and doing sidewalk, curb and gutter and storm drain work.

