One lucky winner announced for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

CHATTANOOGA - Paul Belcher of Chattanooga, Tenn. is the recipient of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, announced Sunday afternoon.

It's by far the largest Dream Home built in Chattanooga.



With more than 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, the home helped generate money for research at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.





The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home kitchen (top) and living room (bottom).

The fundraiser raised as much as $970,000.

The proceeds from fundraisers like the Dream Home allow families to focus on their child's treatments and recovery.

The families at St. Jude never have to worry about receiving a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

A few of the other winners from Sunday's drawings are Shirley McKeehan of Athens, Tenn. She'll received a getaway to Panama City Beach, including a helicopter beach tour.

Another winner is Tommy Hale of Ooltewah, Tenn. Hale will received a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore.

