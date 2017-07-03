One person dead after being ejected from a vehicle on I-81 in Greene County

Police lights.

GREENE COUNTY - One person has died after a crash on Interstate 81 in Greene County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Monday that a vehicle was driving north near mile marker 27 when it lost control, hydroplaned off the side of the road, and skidded into a tree.

It went several more yards through the wooded area of the median and stopped facing eastbound.

The front passenger, 30-year-old Anna Burns from Kingsport, was ejected out the right rear of the vehicle, landing beside the car.

The driver, Edward Burns, 64, was injured. A 9-year-old was also in the vehicle and reported injured.

THP said they all were wearing seat belts and drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

WCYB