One person hurt in Chapman Highway wreck

One person was taken to the ER after a wreck occurred on Chapman Highway in Knoxville.

WBIR 9:38 PM. EST January 28, 2017

KNOX COUNTY - Knoxville police responded to a wreck at the 7300 block of Chapman Highway.

First responders took one person to the UT Medical ER to get treated for injuries Saturday.

The Knoxville Police Department got the call at 6:30 p.m. for a wreck involving a Jeep and a Nissan four-door vehicle. 

Traffic was backed up and had to be detoured through a nearby Burger King parking lot while crews cleaned up the road.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing. 

