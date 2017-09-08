Oneida names stadium after winningest Coach Jim May

Jim May coached at Oneida from 1981 to 1997 and brought the school their only state title in 1992.

ONEIDA - After a long debate, the Oneida School Board decided to name their stadium after beloved Coach Jim May.

A ceremony to rename the stadium after Coach May is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

May was the school's winningest coach and the only coach to lead the team to win the state title in 1992.





With 250 signatures backing the choice to name the stadium after May, he is still loved by the community today.

There was debate over changing the name from the current one after prominent community physician Dr. M. E. Thompson. The Board has come to a compromise so that the field will still be named after Dr. M. E. Thompson but the stadium around it is named to honor Coach Jim May.

