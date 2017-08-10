Oneida School Board votes to name stadium after Coach Jim May

Jim May coached at Oneida from 1981 to 1997 and brought the school their only state title in 1992.

SCOTT COUNTY - Twenty years after he died, Coach Jim May's impact is still being felt in the Oneida community.

Now, he is being honored in the very football stadium where he spent so many years coaching Oneida High School's teams.

The Oneida School Board voted 3-2 Thursday evening to rename the high school's football stadium after the late coach.

Back in July, community members and former football players spoke up about a way to honor the coach. They received over 250 signatures in a petition for the naming.

May is the school's winningest coach, and he delivered the school its only state title in 1992.

