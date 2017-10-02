Several East Tennesee cities ranked best places to raise a family, study says

A Knoxville man says the Sunphere can be used to help understand the solar eclipse. (Photo: WBIR)

EAST TENNESSEE - Home of some of the fastest growing cities in the nation, Tennessee has been ranked one of the best states to raise a family in.

The personal finance website WalletHub posted a list of the 58 best places to settle down in Tennessee.They analyzed each city by things like housing affordability, quality of school system and unemployment rates to decide the rankings.

Franklin tops the list with plenty of attractions and affordable housing while Brownsville lands in last place with higher crime and divorce rates than its predecessors.

Locally, cities like Farragut, Mount Juliet, Oak Ridge, Maryville, and Johnson City made the top 23. Knoxville landed a little below average at 33 however, the scruffy city was ranked number five in the 'Family, Life and Fun' category. It consists of subtopics including number of attractions, families with small children, and playgrounds per capita.

© 2017 WBIR.COM