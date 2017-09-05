They've shut streets down for past Open Streets Knoxville dates.

How about a big bridge?

The latest rendition of the popular and free event calls for the Gay Street Bridge to be closed Sunday, Oct. 29, along with a section of Council Place and Sevier Avenue all the way to Suttree Landing.

Walkers, runners, bicyclists, skateboarders, rollerskaters, hula-hoopers, stilt-walkers , pet owners and even fire-breathers will have the entire closed-off section to themselves from 2-6 p.m. that day.

Considering it's right before Halloween, the day might be a great time to put on a costume while you're at it.

This is the first time Open Streets has been held in South Knoxville.

It also gives the city a chance to show off one of its newest and prettiest parks -- Suttree Landing along Fort Loudoun Lake, with a view back toward downtown.

Open Streets, hosted by Bike Walk Knoxville with help from the city of Knoxville and the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization, aims to give residents a unique street-level experience in neighborhoods we might otherwise pass right on by.

It started two years ago on Central Street and has since featured part of Bearden and Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville.

Performers are welcome to do their thing on the closed-off section. Bikers and walkers can stroll at their leisure along roads typically reserved for cars and trucks.

Businesses often set up food trucks and displays along the route. Sometimes a parade spontaneously will break out.

Open Streets is looking for volunteers and sponsors to help stage next month's event. You'll find more information here.

