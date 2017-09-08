Orange Chicken Wings

Ingredients:
Wings:
2 # chicken wings
¼ cup grapeseed oil
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
Glaze:
1 cup orange Juice
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup soy sauce
4 garlic cloves
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Garnish:
2 oranges cut in to 8 wedges each
2 scallions thinly sliced
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400. In a mixing bowl, toss chicken wings with oil, salt, and pepper. Lay chicken wings out on a greased wire rack in a single layer. Not crowding or touching. Bake wings for approximately 3045 minutes depending on the size of the wings. While the wings are cooking prepare the glaze.
In a medium saucepot place the orange juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic cloves and red pepper flakes and mix well with a whisk.Bring this mixture to a boil over medium high heat, then lower the heat and simmer stirring often until the liquid is reduced by half and looking more like a glaze.
Place wings in a large bowl and toss with the reduced orange glaze. Place glazed wings on a serving platter and garnish with orange wedges and scallions.
Presented by: Knox Provisions
