Orange Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

Wings:

2 # chicken wings

¼ cup grapeseed oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

Glaze:

1 cup orange Juice

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup soy sauce

4 garlic cloves

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Garnish:

2 oranges cut in to 8 wedges each

2 scallions thinly sliced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400. In a mixing bowl, toss chicken wings with oil, salt, and pepper. Lay chicken wings out on a greased wire rack in a single layer. Not crowding or touching. Bake wings for approximately 30­45 minutes depending on the size of the wings. While the wings are cooking prepare the glaze.

In a medium saucepot place the orange juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic cloves and red pepper flakes and mix well with a whisk.Bring this mixture to a boil over medium high heat, then lower the heat and simmer stirring often until the liquid is reduced by half and looking more like a glaze.

Place wings in a large bowl and toss with the reduced orange glaze. Place glazed wings on a serving platter and garnish with orange wedges and scallions.

