Orange Ginger Red Snapper with Pineapple Salsa

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

2 Oranges Peeled

2 Lemons Peeled

Thumb size Piece of Raw Ginger

1 Tablespoon Yuca Hot Sauce

Garlic Powder

Salt

Directions:

Blend in Blender till fully pureed

Marinate Fish for 15 minutes and Bake at 350 for 25 minutes or Grill.



Pineapple Salsa:

3 Cups Chopped Pineapples

3 Chopped Green Bell peppers

2 Chopped Jalapeños

3 Cups Chopped Cherry Tomatoes

1/2 cup Chopped Cilantro

Juice from 1-2 Limes

1/2 Cup finely Chopped Red Onion

Garlic Powder

Salt

Date: 3/9/17

