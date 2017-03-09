Orange Ginger Red Snapper with Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:
2 Oranges Peeled
2 Lemons Peeled
Thumb size Piece of Raw Ginger
1 Tablespoon Yuca Hot Sauce
Garlic Powder
Salt
Directions:
Blend in Blender till fully pureed
Marinate Fish for 15 minutes and Bake at 350 for 25 minutes or Grill.
Pineapple Salsa:
3 Cups Chopped Pineapples
3 Chopped Green Bell peppers
2 Chopped Jalapeños
3 Cups Chopped Cherry Tomatoes
1/2 cup Chopped Cilantro
Juice from 1-2 Limes
1/2 Cup finely Chopped Red Onion
Garlic Powder
Salt
