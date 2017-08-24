ORNL building what could be world's fastest computer

Oak Ridge National Laboratory is building what could be the world's fastest computer. Aug. 24, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

OAK RIDGE - Oak Ridge National Laboratory is building what could be the fastest computer in the world.

It's called Summit, and it will help scientists from around the world research new technology.

It takes up a room that's as big as nearly two basketball courts.

Scientists are lining up to work at the lab, which provides the best tools for studying.

"We model things from the smallest nanoparticles all the way up to the entire universe," said Buddy Bland, project director at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computer Facility.

To make big scientific advances, you need a big computer.

"We look at things on all scales," said Bland. "(We're) trying to work on machine learning and artificial intelligence to be able to understand what's happening in the world and address that."

Bland and his team are building the super computer.

"We have about 9,000 square feet that's just going to be the computer in this room," said Bland.

And it's going to be fast.

"What we project today is that this machine would be faster than any of the computers that are in the world right now," said Bland.

Summit is so powerful, that it would take nearly 100,000 Apple MacBook Pros to match it.

They're installing 50 to 60 new cabinets each day, containing high powered electronics that will help scientists figure out new ways to save energy, use personalized medicine and even create self-driving cars.

"One car company that we've been talking to about this has even more data than they know how to store, much less analyze," said Bland.

That's where a computer like Summit would come in and crunch all that data, and do it fast.

"You know, distill that down to the few key points that you would be able to fit into a computer that's small enough to fit in your car," said Bland.

All this studying creates jobs for the people here in East Tennessee.

"These are good, high-paying jobs that Oak Ridge National Laboratory brings to this area," said Bland.

They're using a big computer to tackle big scientific advances.

"So it's a lot of power in a very small space," said Bland.

Summit uses 15 megawatts of power.

In comparison, the entire city of Oak Ridge uses 100 megawatts of power.

Bland says Summit is an IBM computer that uses graphical processors that are used to simulate the real world.

It should be finished by 2019.

