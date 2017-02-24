ORNL director Thom Mason moving to Battelle

Photo: ORNL

Thom Mason, the internationally recognized director of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is leaving this summer to take a position with Battelle.

Mason's departure is effective July 1, according to Morgan McCorkle, a science writer at ORNL.

Photo: Oak Ridge National Laboratory

He's directed the lab, which has about 4,700 staff members, since 2007. But Mason began at the lab almost 19 years ago, according to McCorkle.

Battelle manages and operates the lab along with the University of Tennessee.

A regular guest of WBIR's "Inside Tennessee," Mason announced he was leaving Friday in an email to the ORNL staff.

His departure was not unexpected. Respected in the science world, he's been viewed for years as a likely figure to move into private employment.

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee praised Mason in a statement Friday as a "transformational leader."

"National laboratories are critical to our nation’s competitiveness and because of his leadership Oak Ridge will continue to play a vital role in our nation's future" Alexander's statement reads. "I congratulate Thom on his new role at Battelle.”

In 2001, Mason became associate lab director for the Department of Energy's Spallation Neutron Source, a billion-dollar research center that produces neutrons which scientists from around the world use to conduct experiments.

Operating within the Department of Energy, ORNL is a science and energy lab at which cutting-edge, international research is conducted in computing, physics, chemistry, materials science and biology among other areas.

Mason will be senior vice president for laboratory operations at Battelle in Columbus, Ohio. Battelle has overseen ORNL operations for DOE since April 2000.

