ORNL helps Harvey victims through technology

Courtesy: Oak Ridge National Lab (Photo: Courtesy: Oak Ridge National Lab)

KNOXVILLE - Experts at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory are already helping Hurricane Harvey victims following the storm.

The lab has an interactive web tool called Eagle-I.

It automatically collects information about energy resource availability including everything from electricity and petroleum to natural gas and coal.

Officials and first responders can then use that information to help residents. The lab is also generating up-to-date population maps for the dozens of counties affected by the storm.

It looks at how many structures are in the area and how many are affected.

It then takes that information and combines it with the population to understand the effects in both terms of residential and non-residential to determine what that means for rescue operations.

The Department of Energy began developing the Environment for Analysis of Geo-Located Energy Information system, known as EAGLE-I, following events in the early 2000s that dramatically underscored the need for improved monitoring technologies and effective analytical tools for the nation’s energy sector, according to the ORNL website.

