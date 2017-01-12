ORPD: 12-year-old boy found

Source: Oak Ridge Police Department

UPDATE 6:25 PM THURSDAY: A missing Oak Ridge boy has been found.

The Oak Ridge Police Department says James Creel, 12, was found Thursday night after 6 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Oak Ridge police were searching Thursday afternoon for a missing 12-year-old boy.

James Creel is a white male described as having short blond hair and wearing a royal blue jacket and camo pants with red and black shoes. He's thought to weigh about 85 pounds.

James was reported missing Thursday afternoon. He last was seen about 3:18 p.m., according to police.

He may appear younger than his age, according to the ORPD.

He was last seen in the area of West Outer Drive and Windgate Place, according to the Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 865-425-4399.

