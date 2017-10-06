Outdoor fall activities in full swing with beautiful fall weather

ANDERSON COUNTY, TENN. - Hundreds of people sat in lawn chairs listening to music while other danced all day long enjoying the beautiful fall weather at the Museum of Appalachia's Tennessee Fall Homecoming festival.

With the Vols on a bye week and the weather expected to take a turn for the worse next week, people made the most of the sun and summer-like temperatures on Friday.

The museum is expecting between 5,000 and 10,000 people to stop by the three-day festival. More than 2,500 kids came Friday on different field trips.

"This is a celebration of the arts and culture of the people of Southern Appalachia," said Elaine Meyer, president of the Museum of Appalachia.

The festival features musical acts, activities and food all weekend long. The Steeldrivers were scheduled to headline the concert schedule on Friday, while Lee Ann Womack is set to perform Saturday.

For many who rely on seasonal jobs for a living, Mother Nature's cooperation is vital during the fall months.

"When you're only open six weekends, each weekend is pretty important," said Ken Oakes, the president of Oakes Farm, a corn maze and pumpkin patch. "We just try and keep in mind that some years may be better weather than others. And if you have a really good year, keep in mind that the next year may not be as good, and that's just part of it."

Hundreds of kids ran through the corn maze and picked out pumpkins under the hot sun Friday, a sight that surely marks the beginning of fall.

