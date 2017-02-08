Bluegrass artists headline concert to benefit Dollywood Foundation Wildfire Scholarship Fund

Smokies Strong Concert Feb. 10-11th will be at the LaConte Center at Pigeon Forge.

A lineup of bluegrass music's top artists is scheduled to perform this weekend with proceeds from ticket sales to benefit the Dollywood Foundation Wildfire Scholarship Fund.

The LeConte Center will host the concerts on Friday and Saturday.

The two-night bluegrass celebration will benefit those impacted by the fatal wildfires in East Tennessee.

"For these stellar artists to step up and donate their time and talents to support Sevier County families is beyond belief," said Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism Executive Director Leon Downey. "This two-night music event will help ensure that Sevier County students receive scholarship funds, and that's an important investment in the students' future and ours."

General admission is $30 per person for one concert, or $50 for a two-concert ticket.

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, the Grascals, Flatt Lonesome and Volume 5 are scheduled to take the stage on Friday. The Lonesome River Band, Barry Bales & Friends, Newtown, Dave Adkins Band and Jimbo Whaley & Greenbriar are set to perform on Saturday.

Tickets went on sale in January.

Anyone wanting to attend the concerts can also go to the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism offices. The offices located the LeConte Center at 135 Jake Thomas Road are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday's concert begins at 5 p.m., and Saturday's show starts at 4 p.m. Doors open an hour prior to each concert.

