Clear the Shelters: Providing animals forever homes

KNOXVILLE - 10News will be teaming up with four East Tennessee animal shelters in this year's 'Clear the Shelters' event.

Young-Williams, Humane Society of Tennessee Valley, Monroe County Animal Shelter and Blount County Animal Shelter will all be pushing for adoptions in their facilities.

Last year, more than 80 animals were adopted from four of the shelters participating last year.

10News will be at Young-Williams on August 19. Folks looking to adopt a new furry friend can arrive at noon.

Young-Williams will be allowing an adoption fee of $20, but that is excluding the puppies. All four shelters will be offering discoutned rates for adoptions and other deals for pet owners.

Below is the address for Young-Williams at 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, Tenn., 37919.

