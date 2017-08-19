Woof! More than 50 animals find forever homes after Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters provides forever homes for East Tennessee animals. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - More than 50 animals in East Tennessee now have forever homes after this year's "Clear The Shelters" event.

10News set up shop at the Young-Williams Animal Shelter on Division Street where the shelves are now completely empty. All 24 of their animals have been adopted. At their Kingston Pike location, 7 animals were taken home.





The Blount County Animal Shelter also partnered with WBIR this year. While there are several animals on hold as they're being processed out, the shelter was pleased to announce that 25 went home with people today. We'll update this article when the final number is calculated.

Across the country, over 50,000 pets found their forever homes in 2016. Over 900 shelters took part in this year's Clear The Shelters. You can find the running total for this year, here.

