Food program helps feed students in 18 East Tennessee counties

Second Harvest Food Bank’s Food for Kids Program helps feed hungry school children across 18 East Tennessee counties. (Photo: WBIR)

Sam Compton runs Second Harvest Food Bank’s Food for Kids Program, which helps feed hungry school children across 18 East Tennessee counties.

"If this program didn't exist, we know that a lot of kids will go hungry," Compton said.

Compton said some of the organization’s items and food are stored at Christenberry Elementary School.

“We have a number of items, all of them are child-friendly, healthy, shelf stable, easily prepared by a child,” Compton said. “Even the vegetables they seem to like, which I was surprised."

When children are showing signs of hunger like hoarding food or taking food from other students' trays, the program sends them home with a bag filled with enough food to feed them during dinner, weekends, or holidays. Compton said the program is working.



"Not only does this food feed kids that might not eat otherwise, it also gives them a boost of self-esteem,” Compton said. “It shows them that there are people in the world who care about them enough to go above and beyond and meet a very basic need."



Ninety-seven percent of teachers surveyed said the program improved students’ attendance, grades and behavior. Tiffany Davidson sees the effects of the Food for Kids program first hand at Christenberry Elementary.

“They are very excited for Fridays to come,” Davidson said. “They don’t have to worry about where the next meal’s going to come from.”

The program provided about 500,000 meals last year.

