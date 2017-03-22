Girl with leukemia becomes chef through Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee set up an “Evening of Eggcellence” for Dyani. (Photo: Make-A-Wish East Tennessee)

KNOXVILLE - A 6-year-old girl undergoing treatment for leukemia found out what it’s like to be a professional chef.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee set up an “Evening of Eggcellence” for the girl named Dyani.

Dyani got to shop for her own ingredients and use her cooking skills to serve a meal on March 4. Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero proclaimed the day Chef Dyani Day.

Holly Hambright and Lisa McCoig of Holly’s Gourmet Market and Café helped Make-A-Wish with the event.

Photo Gallery: Make-A-Wish helps girl become a chef

