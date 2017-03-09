Knoxville police officers dance with Austin-East HS students

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch (center) and KPD officers dancing with students from Austin-East High School on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Austin-East High School students and Knoxville police officers took the stage Wednesday night to celebrate February’s Black History Month.

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch showed off his moves with about 20 other officers and the school’s West African dance and drum team joining him.

“We’ve gotten to know the young people in the dance troupe, and they can be our ambassadors to express that we are just regular folks,” Rausch said.

The group danced to Ghost Town DJ’s “My Boo,” which is also known as the running man challenge song.

Austin-East High School and KPD teamed up last month to hold a discussion on the topic of relations between police and the community. February’s discussion focused on the process officers go through during traffic stops.

“(Wednesday night’s) performance was made extra special because those same students who we taught about the unknown risk traffic stops, taught the officers how to dance, which most of them didn't have a clue about,” a KPD Facebook post stated.

The officers worked with the students for weeks to get ready for Wednesday night’s show. Students also sang and played the drums.

