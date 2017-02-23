Volunteers are needed this Saturday to help put the finishing touches on the latest duplex for clients of the Sertoma Center of Knoxville.

In August 2016, work began on a six bedroom duplex for the Sertoma Center of Knoxville that would be accessible for people with physical or mental limitations. It's part of a partnership with the Home Builders Association of greater Knoxville, Knox Area Association of Realtors, and WBIR 10News.

The latest duplex is almost identical to another building the group teamed up to build in 2013 on a nearby property.



LINK: Volunteer sign-up for landscaping day at the new Sertoma Duplex

The duplex, located in East Knoxville, was built through many volunteer hours and donations by numerous local building suppliers, and through donations from the East Tennessee community.



RELATED: New Sertoma duplex welcomes residents

This Saturday, volunteers will be putting the finishing touches on the landscaping at the new duplex on Boyd's Bridge. Work will include planting, raking, spreading mulch and cleaning up.

You can sign up to volunteer online by clicking here.

Shifts run from 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Volunteers should bring gardening gloves.

(© 2017 WBIR)