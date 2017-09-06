H2O for Heroes event provides bottled water to first responders

KNOXVILLE - A restaurant chain and its customers are paying it forward by donating a major necessity to local first responders.



Firehouse Subs holds the H2O for Heroes event every year. On the first Saturday in August, they offered a free sandwich to anyone who brought in a case of water to be donated to the men and woman who keep our community safe.

This year, nearly four hundred cases of water was donated, and that was turned over to five local agencies: Rural/Metro Fire Department, Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rescue Squad, Knox County Sheriff's Office and AMR Ambulance Service.

Nationally, Firehouse Subs recently donated 25-thousand dollars to help feed volunteers, victims and first responders in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

