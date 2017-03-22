Pop-up taco fundraiser set for Wednesday

Ethan Woodruff creates his own dessert at Bablu Tapas and Tacos.

KNOXVILLE - Babalu Tapas & Tacos is hosting a pop-up taco shop fundraiser Wednesday to raise money for a 10-year-old Knoxville boy recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

The restaurant will donate $1 for every taco sold to help alleviate the cost for Ethan Woodruff’s ongoing therapy.

A car accident left Woodruff with irreparable brain damage at age 6.

On Wednesday, Babalu will serve a dessert Woodruff created, which is a fried flour tortilla topped with Phoenix ice cream, chocolate sauce, strawberries, peanuts and mint.

The fundraiser runs at the restaurant located at 412 South Gay Street in Knoxville runs Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

© 2017 WBIR.COM