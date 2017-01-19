United Way of Greater Knoxville raises $13.35 million in 2016

UWGK campaign chair Amy Miles (Photo: United Way of Greater Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE - The United Way of Greater Knoxville announced it raised $13,352,523 to close its 2016 campaign.

The total surpassed campaign chair Amy Miles’ goal of $13,350,000.

“This has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my career and I am so thankful to have been given this unique opportunity to raise funds to help people right here in our own community,” Miles said in a statement. “To see how our community has come together and to experience the outpouring of generosity and support during my time as campaign chair has made me even more proud to work and live in Knoxville.

The money raised will benefit more than 100,000 people in the greater Knoxville area. It will also fund more than 100 local programs in areas of health, education and financial stability in 2017.

The UWGK raised $13,151,047 during the 2015 campaign, and $13,003,285 during the 2014 campaign.

Graph: United Way of Greater Knoxville campaign money raised

Scripps Networks Interactive President and CEO Ken Lowe will lead the UWGK’s 2017 campaign.

“We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to make an impact through such a worthy organization,” Lowe said.

